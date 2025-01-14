Today the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility will present to the Council of Ministers a macro contract for 660 million euros to carry out maintenance work over the next four years on the tracks and infrastructure of all railway lines of the conventional network (10,300 kilometers) and the metric gauge network (1,200 kilometers), as contained in the proposal according to the that ‘Europa Press’ has had access to.

The authorization of the Council to this agreement of the Ministry that heads Oscar Puente will allow Adif to tender this contract divided into six lots, each corresponding to different geographical areas.

The execution of the contract will guarantee the availability and reliability of the railway lines through which conventional proximity, medium and long distance mobility services and freight transport are provided, by including cyclical maintenance work, that is, continuous inspections and monitoring of roads, detours, bridges and tunnels, as well as actions to reinforce, adapt, replace track elements or improve infrastructure at the points where the inspections determine.

Furthermore, the contract adapts the human resources and technicians to the evolution and modernization that the Ministry develops in the conventional railway, which includes guard teams that respond quickly to incidents.









In this way, the Ministry It is guaranteed to continue having specialized equipment and means to face the technical complexity and scope of the work to maintain the roads and infrastructure of the entire conventional and metric gauge network.

The road and infrastructure maintenance contract is added to others than Transport, also through Adifis in force to attend to the conservation of the rest of the equipment and systems that make up the conventional railway network with the corresponding specialized equipment and machinery, such as electrification or signaling systems, among others.

This action contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) number 9, which promotes reliable, sustainable and quality infrastructure, to 7 (sustainability) and 8 (economic growth and job creation).