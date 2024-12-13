The Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, assured this Thursday that the PP “has stopped” the dinner which had been called by the president of Cantabria, María José Buroaga, with the president of the Governmentprior to the Conference of Presidents which is celebrated this Friday in Santander. However, both sources from the Government and the Cantabrian Executive consulted by EFE agree that the dinner was not closed and Moncloa sees no reason to fuel any controversy in this regard.

Sources from the Government of Cantabria have explained that There was “a trial” some time ago in case all those attending the meeting the night before were in Santander but that “nothing was closed.”

However, Puente has regretted that something as normal in a healthy democracy as a dinner organized by the host of that meeting with the President of the Government could not be held. “This is the situation we have”he said during the presentation of the book Hoaxes, combat manual of the general secretary of Facua, Rubén Sánchez, which the minister prefaces.

Puente has insisted that this dinner would have been normal before a meeting of the highest institutional representatives of the autonomous communities with the Government but has assured that the PP “has stopped it.” “Where are you calling a dinner with the President of the Government?“, he assured that the PP leaders must have told the Cantabrian president.

Sánchez will chair the XXVII Conference of Presidents this Fridaywhich will be held at the La Magdalena Palace in Santander, where the head of the Executive and the regional leaders will exhibit their ideas on housing, financing and migration.