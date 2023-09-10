The channel YouTube official of Aniplex delights us today with a brand new trailer for the film Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising- (Gekijōban Mahō Shōjo Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten), the sequel to The Movie Part 3: Rebellion released in Japanese cinemas during thewinter 2024.

As confirmed by the video, we will find the direction of the film Yukihiro Miyamoto. Some big names behind the original anime series will also be involved, including the original creators Magic Quartet, Akiyuki Simbothe scriptwriter Gen Urobuchithe character designer Ume Aokithe animation character designer Junichirō Taniguchithe composer Yuki Kajiuraand others.

Below you can view the new trailer for the upcoming film. Good vision!

Source: Aniplex Street Anime News Network