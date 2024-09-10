Ciudad Juarez.– On the occasion of the celebration of the anniversary of the Independence of Mexico, next Monday, September 16, the offices of the Administrative Unit of the State Government, known as “Pueblito Mexicano”, will remain closed.

State authorities have called on citizens to prepare their paperwork in advance or to use alternative routes.

This Monday marks the 213th anniversary of Mexico’s independence, which began on September 16, 1810 and culminated with the entry of the Trigarante Army into Mexico City on September 27, 1821.

Through a press release, the State Government announced that the Tax Collection offices will remain open until Saturday 14th and will resume activities until Tuesday 17th.

He reminded that despite the day being closed, citizens can access the portal tramites.chihuahua.gob.mx for those who wish to schedule an appointment.

On Monday, the Civil Registry will be on duty to deal only with emergencies, deaths and marriages.

For any other service, the population is invited to use ATMs.

The licensing area will remain completely closed on Monday 16th, so appointments can only be scheduled through the internet portal.

The State Coordination of Civil Protection will have a guard available to the people of Juarez during the day off, in addition to recommending the population not to use fireworks during their national celebrations.

In the health area, the Women’s Hospital, General Hospital and Children’s Hospital will operate as usual, except for outpatient consultations, which will not be provided next Monday.

Meanwhile, only outpatient consultations will be provided at the “Todos Somos Mexicanos” health center. The rest of the services will be suspended.

At the Border Bridges Trust, the offices will remain closed and will resume their activities next Tuesday, the 17th, although procedures and payments can also be made both online and in the App, it was reported.