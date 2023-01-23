The Poblano Sports Institute (INPODE) started the program “Day of Health and Sport” in the La Margarita housing unit of the same entity, with the aim of complying with the actions promised by the state government related to sports.

“This program has the purpose of bringing the sport people of all ages through comprehensive actions that improve people’s quality of life, as well as combating a sedentary lifestyle,” reported Yadira Lira, head of the INPODE.

Medical care, nutrition, physiotherapy, as well as different activities with experts in the field, are part of the services offered by the health and sport days in the state of Puebla.

The INPODE announced that every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. is when will celebrate the health and sport days that will benefit the main urban areas of the capital poblana

“We invite the population to stay tuned to the social networks of the INPODE, where the headquarters and services of these will be published journeys“Added the head of the agency.