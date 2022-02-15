This Friday, February 18, Club Puebla receives the Rayados de Monterrey on matchday 6 of the Clausura 2022 tournament and the team from La Franja did not hesitate to take advantage of the failure of the team from Monterrey in the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates to make fun of them on social media.
It was through their Twitter account that the camotero group decided to respond to a fan of the Gang whose user is @ luisrdz72 and by commenting on the following: “This @ClubPueblaMX with @regelio7funes would steal the easy league. Think about it man!“.
To which the Fringe team account replied as follows: “Well, I didn’t see the Rayados stealing the World Cup. Thanks but no thanks“, they wrote. Later, the user ended up deleting the tweet.
The team from the Sultana del Norte finished as fifth in the Club World Cup, after falling in the second round with the Al Ahly of Egypt and later defeat the Al Hilal in the duel for fifth place.
It must be remembered that it is not the first time that the blue and white team has made fun of the northern team, since on several occasions they have made mocking comments and precisely a year ago in the confrontation between them in the Closing 2021 they once again made fun of Funes Mori and his fans.
