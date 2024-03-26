Next Friday, March 29, at 7:00 p.m., the Camoteros del Puebla will receive the visit of the Tigres de la UANL, for the match corresponding to matchday number thirteen of the Clausura 2024 tournament.
Tigres has five games without losing against him Pueblaand they have faced each other in direct elimination duels, such as the playoffs of the Clausura 2023 tournament, where those led by Robert Dante Siboldi won 1-0 and the quarterfinals of the previous semester, where the 'U' again León advanced to the semifinals after a resounding aggregate score of 5-2.
TV Azteca (TV channel and streaming system).
The Camoteros del Puebla come to this match after losing 2-1 against the Panzas Verdes del León, on matchday number twelve of the Clausura 2024 tournament. For the Esmeraldas, the scorers were Alan Medina and Edgar Guerra. Santiago Ormeño scored for Puebla at eighty-three.
Goalie: Rodriguez
Defenses: Ferrareis, Olmedo, Silva and Angulo
Midfielders: Velasco, De Buen, Navarro and Álvarez
Fronts: Sansores and Cavallini
When things seemed to get complicated for the squad led by Robert Dante Siboldi, the goal was reconciled with its players. They have scored nine goals in the last two games, returned to direct league positions and are in the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions CUP.
Goalie: Carlos Felipe Rodríguez
Defenses: Javier Aquino, Samir Caetano, Guido Pizarro and Jesús Angulo
Midfielders: Diego Lainez, Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán and Marcelo Flores
Fronts: Juan Brunetta and André-Pierre Gignac
