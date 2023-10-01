For Matchday 11 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX, Rayados de Monterrey visit to Puebla in it Cuauhtémoc Stadiuma duel that will be held this Tuesday, October 3, to kick off the double day.
On Date 10, La Franja came back to life after beating the 2-3 Atlas in it Jalisco Stadium. Captain Diego de Buen, Carlos Baltazar and Memo Martinez scored for the visit, while the Colombian Juan Zapata and the Ecuadorian Jordy Caicedo They marked around the house. Even with the victory, the Camoteros are last in the standings with eight points, the same as Blue Cross and Necaxa.
With respect to Montereytheir Matchday 10 match against Santos Laguna was scheduled until the following November 8, remembering that they also have their game pending on Date 4 against Tijuana and on Matchday 9 he was beaten 3-0 by Tigers in it Royal Classic. With two games less, La Pandilla is tenth with 13 units.
When? Tuesday, October 3
Place: Puebla, Puebla
Stadium: Cuauhtémoc
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Channel: Aztec 7
Streaming: www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/
The team has a discreet squad and to its bad luck it has lost an important player within the scheme, the Uruguayan Facundo Wallerwho underwent successful surgery on his left knee injury and will miss the rest of the championship.
“It is worth mentioning that the footballer will be constantly monitored by our medical team while he is recovering, with the aim of having him back as soon as possible depending on his evolution.”could be read in the medical report.
Likewise, the technical director Ricardo Carbajal came out to rule out a possible serious injury Daniel Alvarez after the duel against Atlas.
“The Fideo thing is a fatigue, which today is affirmed by the effort given. With Facundo it is a shame, he is a very important player. Facundo is a sensitive loss, although we have a squad that we could say is complete, Facu’s loss is important for us because we know that he is a guy of great quality, we will try, but I think it will be difficult, but there are capable people within the same squad that can or has been working well”pointed out the helmsman.
Goalie: Jesus Rodriguez
Defenses: Gastón Silva, Sebastián Olmedo, Gustavo Ferrareis, Brayan Angulo
Midfielders: Diego de Buen, Pablo González, ‘Fideo’ Álvarez, Kevin Velasco
Forwards: Memo Martínez, Carlos Baltazar
Substitutes: Efraín Orona, Gabriel Carbajal, Arcadio García, Lucas de los Santos, Daniel Aguilar, Diego Zago, Martín Barragán, Samuel González, Miguel Sansores, Miguel Fraga
There is already good news about the Argentine’s state of health German Berteramewho injured his ankle from the Leagues Cup 2023.
Through its social networks, Monterrey reported on the evolution of the forward, a key piece in the royal project. The medical staff has authorized him to begin the on-field readaptation phase progressively, a crucial step on his path to full recovery.
According to the media Newscastthe netbreaker will return on October 28, when Striped is measured at America in it BBVA Bancomer Stadiumwhile the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre would appear before Cougars in it University Olympic Stadium on October 22.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Héctor Moreno, Stefan Medina, Jesús Gallardo, Erick Aguirre
Midfielders: Omar Govea, Luis Romo, Maxi Meza, ‘Tecatito’ Corona
Forwards: Jordi Cortizo, Sergio Canales
Substitutes: Jonathan González, Rogelio Funes Mori, ‘Ponchito’ González, Joao Rojas, Luis Cárdenas, Kevin Ortega, Sebastián Vegas, Edson Gutiérrez, Ali Ávila, Víctor Guzmán
Puebla 0-0 Rayados
