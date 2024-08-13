After both teams were eliminated in the first round of the 2024 Leagues Cup, Liga MX decided to bring forward the match corresponding to matchday 16 between Puebla and Rayados de Monterrey. Both teams are coming off tremendous embarrassments and will seek to recover quickly.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the duel between Rayados and Puebla: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, forecast and news.
City: Puebla, Puebla
Stadium: Cuauhtémoc Stadium
Date: August 16th
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in the United States, 7:00 p.m. in Mexico
In Mexico The match can be followed live on Azteca 7 and streaming via Vix Premium.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Tigers
|
2-1 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Inter Miami
|
0-2 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Atlas
|
1-2 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Lion
|
2-2
|
Opening 2024
|
Necaxa
|
4-1 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Pumas
|
1 (0) – 1 (3) D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Austin
|
0-2 D
|
Leagues Cup
|
Querétaro
|
2-1 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Necaxa
|
0-1 V
|
Opening 2024
|
Blue Cross
|
0-4 D
|
Opening 2024
In their last five clashes, Monterrey has superiority over the team from Puebla. In this journey, Rayados has three victories, one defeat and one draw.
The Camoteros’ last victory was recorded on February 18, 2022 in the Clausura 2022 tournament.
The board of directors of Rayados de Monterrey has not officially announced the arrival of Martín Demichelis, although it seems practically a fact that he will be the new coach of the team from the Sultana del Norte.
The former River Plate coach is said to have beaten Eduardo Coudet and Eduardo Berizzo in the selection process.
Everything indicates that he will not be present in this duel and that the person in charge of directing the team against Puebla will be Nicolás Sánchez, who remained as one of the interim coaches.
Puebla: M Jiménez, Gustavo, E. Gularte, E. Orona, B. Angulo, D. De Buen, P. González, A. López, D. Álvarez, R. Castillo, L. Cavallini.
Monterrey: E. Andrada, E. Aguirre, S. Medina, H. Moreno, G. Arteaga, J. Rodríguez, J. Cortizo, J. Corona, I. Fimbres, G. Berterame, B. Vázquez.
It is true that Rayados is going through a moment of uncertainty, but in a direct comparison with Puebla it is superior in all aspects.
This is the perfect time for the Gang players to start gaining confidence for the rest of the tournament.
Puebla 1-3 Monterrey
