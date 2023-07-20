Next Sunday the Camoteros del Puebla team will be debuting against the Minnesota United in the Leagues Cup.
The Puebla team wants to start this international adventure on the right foot, where they are rarely considered, and for this, they will leave everything on the pitch to achieve victory.
The team led by coach Eduardo Arce is not having a good time, and it is that they have not been able to win in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, where they only add one point and are in penultimate place overall, just below Cruz Azul.
For its part, Minnesota United drew 1-1 against the team where Mexican Carlos Vela plays, LAFC, reaching 28 points and momentarily positioning itself in tenth place in the Western Conference.
You can see the game through the signal MLS Pass on Apple TV, MLS Pass on Apple TV (Mexico) and MLS Pass on Apple TV.
Goalie: J. Rodriguez
Defenses: L. Garcia, D. de Buen, G. Silva, B. Angulo
Media: P. González, F. Mancuello, K. Velasco, A. Robles, G. Ferrareis
Forward: G. Martinez
More Leagues Cup news
Arce acknowledges mistakes against America
The coach of the Puebla team, Eduardo Arce, acknowledged in an interview that if they lost to the capital it was because they did not make goals, while América did.
“I think it’s quite a match… I can’t find the qualifier, we’re halfway through all the phases, I haven’t seen the statistics, in a matter of generation, the difference is in the areas, we don’t specify and they do, that’s where everything gets bigger”he commented after the game.
Now, he has an opportunity to regain confidence with the team and get back to winning ways in the Leagues Cup.
Goalie: St Clair
Defenses: D. Taylor, M. Boxall, B. Dibbasy, Z. Valentin
Media: W. Trapp, K. Arriaga, E. Reynoso, H. Dotson, B. Hiongwane
Forwards: T.Pukki
Minnesota 2-0 Puebla.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Puebla #Minnesota #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply