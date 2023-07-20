Defenses: L. Garcia, D. de Buen, G. Silva, B. Angulo

Media: P. González, F. Mancuello, K. Velasco, A. Robles, G. Ferrareis

Forward: G. Martinez

Eduardo Arce acknowledges that Puebla did not play with the intensity necessary to beat America 🗣😔 👉🏻 https://t.co/3NQ46z303Q 📹 | @At14Mariana pic.twitter.com/zwvZMy3Gwn – This online (@estoenlinea) July 16, 2023

“I think it’s quite a match… I can’t find the qualifier, we’re halfway through all the phases, I haven’t seen the statistics, in a matter of generation, the difference is in the areas, we don’t specify and they do, that’s where everything gets bigger”he commented after the game.

Now, he has an opportunity to regain confidence with the team and get back to winning ways in the Leagues Cup.

back at it again 😤 pic.twitter.com/FVxF1zuve2 — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) July 18, 2023

Defenses: D. Taylor, M. Boxall, B. Dibbasy, Z. Valentin

Media: W. Trapp, K. Arriaga, E. Reynoso, H. Dotson, B. Hiongwane

Forwards: T.Pukki