This weekend the reclassification phase of Mexican soccer will take place, the first confrontation on Sunday May 8 will be between the fifth and twelfth place in the general classification, Club Puebla and Mazatlán FC, respectively.
The commitment will be at the home of the Strip due to its better position in the general table, so both teams will seek their place in the quarterfinals of Clausura 2022.
When is? Sunday May 8.
What time does it start? 5:00 p.m. (Mexico City time).
Where? Cuauhtemoc Stadium; Puebla, Puebla.
TV Channels | ESPN 2 (Mexico); futboTV and TUDN USA (United States).
enter this link to see which channel is televising the match in your country!
Online Streaming | Star+ (Mexico); TUDN.com (United States).
The sweet potato team will receive the Mazatlecos, after having lost on the last date and having closed the regular phase inconsistently.
For the first time in its almost two years of existence, the purple team achieved its first playoff classification, placing as number 12, defeating the Pueblans precisely on the last date.
Puebla Alignment (5-4-1) | Silva; Ferrareis, de Buen, Reyes, Jaques, Vazquez; Cortizo, Salas, Aguilar, Araújo and Aristeguieta.
Mazatlan Lineup (4-4-1-1) | Vikonis; Cólula, Vidrio, Alanís, Díaz; Moreno, Meraz, Intriago, Fabian; Benedict and Rubio.
The team from La Franja went from more to less in the final phase of the tournament and, for its part, the team from the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ went from less to more than even came to be the last in the classification, but their triumphs in the last dates were enough for them to sneak into the playoffs.
Just last week both clubs met on the last date and it was a 2-1 victory for the Mazatlecos, but this time because of their hometown, those from Nicholas Larcamon they must go out to look for the victory in the 90 minutes.
Puebla 2-0 Mazatlan.
