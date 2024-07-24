Puebla and Inter Miami will face each other on Matchday 1 of the 2024 Leagues Cup. The Camoteros are playing the victim in this match against one of the most powerful teams in the MLS. Can they spring a surprise in this David vs Goliath duel?
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the duel between Puebla and Inter Miami: how and where to watch, date, time, probable lineups, news and forecast.
City: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Stadium: Chase Stadium
Date: July 27th
Schedule: 20:00 in the United States, 18:00 in Mexico
In the United States and Mexico you can watch the game through the TV signal. MLS Pass on Apple TV.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Atlas
|
1-2 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Lion
|
2-2
|
Opening 2024
|
Necaxa
|
4-1 D
|
Opening 2024
|
Saints
|
1-0 V
|
Opening 2024
|
America
|
1-2 D
|
Closing 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Chicago
|
2-1 V
|
MLS
|
Toronto
|
3-1 V
|
MLS
|
Cincinnati
|
6-1 D
|
MLS
|
Charlotte
|
1-2 V
|
MLS
|
Nashville
|
1-2 V
|
MLS
Puebla is going through a period of change and is looking to correct its path after hiring José Manuel de la Torre, a coach who has won Liga MX and has a lot of experience. In its first matches, the team has looked a little more organized, but the results are not coming.
Asked about his duel against Las Garzas and what he expects from the Leagues Cup, ‘Chepo’ said the following:
“I haven’t thought about Inter Miami, but we want to raise the level of the team in the Leagues Cup”
– ‘Chepo’ from the Tower
Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino recently spoke about the possibility that Lionel Messi will not play in the 2024 Leagues Cup. The Argentine striker was injured during the Copa América final.
“We will evaluate him every week and we will not take any risks (…) It is a matter that the doctors will handle. I am not going to speculate from my position as coach, because I could say anything and it would not be right.”
– Gerardo Martino
Inter Miami has determined that Messi suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle and that his return to the field will depend on his progress and the evaluations that are carried out on him.
Puebla: J. Rodríguez; Gustavo, E. Gularte, E. Orona, B. Angulo; D. de Buen, P, González, R. Castillo; D. Álvarez, A. López, L. Cavallini.
Inter Miami: D. Callender; M. Wigandt, T. Avilés, S. Busquets, J. Alba; F. Redondo, Y. Bright, M. Rojas; J. Gressel, L. Suárez, R. Taylor.
This seems to be one of the most unbalanced duels of the first day of the Leagues Cup. Inter Miami is one of the top candidates to win the MLS and also this competition, while Puebla is one of the weakest teams in the entire Liga MX.
Everything points to this being, at least on paper, an easy match for ‘Tata’ Martino’s team.
Puebla 1-3 Inter Miami
More news about the Leagues Cup
#Puebla #Inter #Miami #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply