This Friday, February 17, will be the beginning of day 7 of the Clausura 2023 of Mexican soccer, at night the Puebla Strip will receive Deportivo Cruz Azul at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, which will be commanded by an interim technical body, after the departure of Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez.
La Máquina is penultimate in the standings and they have not won in the entire tournament, since they have a draw and four losses, all of them consecutively (date 1 is still pending). In total it is a point of 15 possible.
For their part, the camotero team is not doing the best either, but they have seven units and are fourteenth in the general table.
In this way, in the following note you have all the necessary information to know everything about this commitment.
Channel: Azteca 7 and ESPN.
streaming: Star+ and aztecadeportes.com
Channel: TUDN USA.
streaming: TUDN.com and TUDN App.
Puebla: 2 wins.
Cruz Azul: 0 wins.
Draw 3 draws.
Puebla: DVDD E.
Cruz Azul: DDDD E.
In the middle of the week, the Strip visited the Panzas Verdes de León of their former coach, Nicolas Larcamon and they fell 2-0, in addition, they suffered the expulsion of Guillermo Martinez.
Puebla lineup: Silva; Gularte, G. Silva, Jaques; Ferrareis, from Buen, Mancuello, Aguilar; Alvarez, Parra and Barragan.
Bench: Pablo González, Fernando Arce, Alberto Herrera, Ángel Robles, Omar Fernández, Saúl Vázquez, Jesús Rodríguez, Patrick Villa.
After the defeat against the Diablos Rojos de Toluca, the celestial team dismissed Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez of the technical direction and in what they hire the new coach, he will be as interim Joaquin Moreno next to Joel Huiqui.
In addition, there will be activity for Jury either Gudinoafter the expulsion of Jesus Crown.
Blue Cross Lineup: Gudiño; Huescas, Dominguez, Escobar, Funes Mori, Rivero; Rodríguez, Lira, Gutiérrez, Rotondo and Carneiro.
Bank: Sebastián Jurado, José Martínez, Alonso Escoboza, Jordan Silva, Rafael Baca, Augusto Lotti, Ramiro Carrera, Iván Morales, Michael Estrada.
It will be a very interesting match, since Puebla had just played well in the early days and as for the Machine, some changes are expected with the interim of Joaquin Moreno and Joel Huiquiso it seems like a very even match and it will surely be a draw.
Puebla 1-1 Cruz Azul.
