The FIFA date October is approaching, so there will be a break in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. It will not be until next Friday, October 20, when the action returns with three duels, one of them is precisely Puebla against Chivas in it Cuauhtémoc Stadiumon Day 13.
For Date 12, La Franja faced the NecaxaFurthermore, at this time the TAS accepted the appeal on the issue of the three points that the camoteros lost against Xolos due to improper alignment and coming out with a favorable ruling, they could even stay alive to dream of the Play-In. At this moment, the team Gustavo Carbajal It has nine points and is penultimate.
On the other hand, the Sacred Flock was finally able to add three again after a losing streak. The victim of the red and whites was Atlas in it Classic Tapatio by a score of 4-1, thanks to a double from Ricardo Marinas well as targets Fernando Beltran and Roberto Alvarado, with which, they reached 18 units to place themselves in fifth place. It should be noted that Raul Rangel He started as the starting goalkeeper, however, due to a clash with Antonio Briseno He had to leave the field to give entry to Miguel Jimenez.
When? Friday, October 20
Place: Puebla, Puebla
Stadium: Cuauhtémoc
Schedule: 9:00 p.m.
Channel: Aztec 7
Streaming: www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/
After losing at the desk against Tijuana Due to alleged improper alignment, the club appealed the case of the three points with the Court of Arbitration for Sportswith this accepting the request.
The intention of the camoteros is to know the decision of the TAS before the postseason begins, since with those three points they could reach the Play-In. Now we just need to see what happens, since if these units are recovered, the border people would lose them and they would be below the people of Puebla.
Goalie: ‘Spider’ Rodríguez
Defenses: Gastón Silva, Sebastián Olmedo, Brayan Angulo, Gustavo Ferrareis
Midfielders: Diego De Buen, Pablo González, Kevin Velasco, Carlos Baltazar
Forwards: Miguel Sansores, Memo Martínez
Substitutes: Lucas Santos, Arcadio García, Daniel Aguilar, Martín Barragán, Miguel Fraga, Diego Zago, Efraín Orona, Gabriel Carabajal, Samuel González, José Pachuca
Last week Guadalajara experienced bad moments, since Alexis Vega, Cristian Calderon and Raul Martinez They were separated from the squad for non-compliance with the regulations, added to this, it sounded very loud that the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He was leaving the team because he was being wanted by him. Almeria from Spain.
In the end, The magician He expressed his desire to stay, because his desire is to win a title, and he also raised the spirits of the red and white fans by beating the city rival in the Akron Stadium.
“I think I show in everything I do that I want to be here for a long time and I want to win here. I have not done anything wrong, I cannot respond to what is written. I’m going to give it my all until they want me here, it depends on you and the team’s performance. After the final there was a bit of a feeling that we were missing and there was no situation as a catalyst that could lift us up. I think that was decisive, this week I describe it as decisive, and this day as the resurgence”he commented.
Already about the injury of Tala Rangelshared: “To our goalkeeper who has suffered an injury, a fractured cheekbone. “He’s going to have surgery, he’s going to need surgery, he’s going to be out for a while.”.
Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jiménez
Defenses: ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Alan Mozo, Alejandro Mayorga
Midfielders: Fernando Beltrán, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, ‘Oso’ González
Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Ricardo Marín, ‘Bunny’ Brizuela
Substitutes: Óscar Whalley, Yael Padilla, Ronaldo Cisneros, Alan Torres, Pável Pérez, Daniel Ríos, ‘Chapo’ Sánchez, Jesús Chiquete, Juan Brigido, Hiram Mier
Puebla 1-1 Chivas
