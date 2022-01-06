The 2022 Clausura Tournament of the Liga MX starts next Thursday, January 6, however, one of the most interesting duels of Day 1 is precisely Puebla against America in the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, to be held on Friday, January 7.
Here is the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:
When? Friday, January 7
What time does it start? 9:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 7:00 p.m. (US Pacific Time) and 10:00 p.m. (US Eastern Time)
Where? Cuauhtémoc Stadium
TV broadcast: Aztec TV
Streaming Online: www.tvazteca.com/aztecadeportes/ligamx/envivo
PUEBLA
For the Grita Mexico 2021 Tournament, The fringe was in seventh place in the table, throwing in the playoffs at Chivas from the eleven steps. Later, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the runner-up Lion.
The directive returned to bet on the work of the Argentine coach Nicolas Larcamón, although again they lost key players again, something that the strategist wanted to avoid. Among the elements that said goodbye to Angelópolis is the Uruguayan Christian Tabó (Cruz Azul), Daniel ‘Fideo’ Álvarez (Toluca) Y Ramón Juárez (Atlético San Luis).
On the other hand, his reinforcements were the Uruguayan Kevin Ramírez (Querétaro), the Argentinian Federico Mancuello (Velez Sarsfield), Jordi Cortizo (Xolos) Y Martín Barragán (Atlético Morelia).
AMERICA
During the past semester, the Eagles were super leaders of the championship, however, it was of little use, since Pumas He left them out in the quarterfinals against all odds, raining criticism for the Argentine coach Santiago Solari, because throughout the tournament he had several detractors for his style of play.
Wanting to calm the anger of their fans, the azulcremas joined the Chilean Diego Valdés (Santos Laguna), to Jonathan Dos Santos, who was released by The Los Angeles Galaxy, and waiting for other signings.
In Coapa they also suffered casualties, such as Sebastián Córdova (Tigers), the Chilean Nico Castillo (Necaxa), the Colombian Nicolás Benedetti (Mazatlan), the Ecuadorian Renato Ibarra (Xolos) and the Argentine Leo Suarez (Santos Laguna), with the aim of freeing up places for foreigners.
However, different media handle that the reinforcements may not see action on Date 1 due to their lack of adaptation, remaining in we will see their debut, apart, Victor Diaz of Record Diary He reported that Guillermo Ochoa, Emanuel Aguilera, Federico Viñas Y Fernando Madrigal they came out positive from the COVID-19Therefore, this Wednesday they will undergo another test to find out their condition and find out if they are at risk of infecting others.
Puebla (4-3-3): Antony Silva; Juan Segovia, Israel Reyes, Lucas Varone, George Corral; Diego De Buen, Gustavo Ferrareis, Javier Salas; Maximiliano Araujo, Kevin Ramírez and Pablo Parra.
America (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa; Jorge Sánchez, Salvador Reyes, Emmanuel Aguilera, Sebastián Cáceres; Richard Sánchez, Pedro Aquino; Álvaro Fidalgo, Roger Martínez, Diego Valdés; Henry Martin.
Larcamón He has already shown that he knows how to use his pieces well despite the losses, because six months ago he lost other important players such as Santiago Ormeño, Omar Fernandez Y Salvador Reyes, bringing out the best in his pupils, which he demonstrated by qualifying the League.
Added to this, the poblanos have the advantage of playing at home and when it comes to facing a big player they do not shrink, so they could draw a draw without problems.
If the reinforcements are not played, those from Coapa will practically play with the same eleven that they lost in the last Fiesta Grande, without knowing if they are fully recovered after that hard setback.
The number one enemy of America In the last championship it was the goal, since their forwards were not fine, but they will probably fight as usual to avoid defeat.
Prediction: Puebla 1-1 America
