Alfonso Contreras, who attended this Wednesday June 16 to receive the second dose against covid-19, stressed that he moved his children’s furniture business closer to his home to avoid long journeys and save on his expenses, because the economic crisis also affected his assets.

When you go after 08:00 hours to the health center, located in the municipality of San Andrés Cholula, highlighted that the pandemic changed his life, because he looked for the best options to get ahead and avoid the spread of the virus.

In an interview with MILLENNIUM Pueblto shared that to avoid contagions and save resources decided to relocate your business to the area where you liveHowever, he said that it was a complicated situation due to the procedures he carried out.

In this context, he pointed out that in strong seasons such as Three Kings Day and Children’s Day Sales registered a slight increase, but in the other months orders decreased.

Given this, he assured that strengthened their social networks, which were his allies during this health contingency, as he stressed that before the first case of covid-19 arrived, he had already made use of them.

“We were already on social networks before and in these times of pandemic it has helped us a lot, so we have seen that orders do increase and that is what has saved us to get ahead with our business, but above all to endure this economic crisis that caused job losses ”, emphasized the interviewee.

With more than 10 years of experience in this field, he expressed that nI had never had an experience of economic crisis and of a virus so lethal that it has lasted more than 16 months, for this reason he stressed that the important thing is to have health, even if there are potholes in the economy.

It also specified that has registered a 30 percent drop in sales, to which he became attached to a new normal of life and a way of managing his only assets that he has.

“Although we are already vaccinated, we must continue with care, such as the use of face masks, try to live as little as possible with people who are not from the first family circle, avoid places with crowds,” said the interviewee.

It ended that receiving the second dose against covid-19 gives you peace of mind for your familyHowever, he indicated that the first dose was a fast process and without agglomerations.

