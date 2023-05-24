Antonio Muñoz breathes a sigh of relief in one of the lounges at the Puebla airport. After several hours of delay, he has finally returned home. “I spent several days thinking about returning because I was very worried about my family, they told me that the situation was very ugly,” says the 52-year-old man, one of the nearly 2,500 passengers who have requested a truce at the Popocatépetl volcano and have been able to take advantage of that the air terminal has reopened its doors this Tuesday, after two days of collapse and 39 commercial flights canceled due to ash, aircraft breakdowns and poor visibility conditions. “The conditions are acceptable, but at this point we completely depend on what happens with the volcano,” explains Guillermo Aguilera, the administrator of the Hermanos Serdán International Airport, the largest in the state, which remains the epicenter of the damage caused by the explosions and exhalations of the last days.

At the foot of the runway, two mechanical sweepers worked for almost eight hours to make possible the reopening of the airport, announced first thing in the morning by the governor, Sergio Salomón Céspedes. Puebla capital rose with clear skies and the renewed hope of being able to gradually return to normality. More than 6,000 passengers have been affected since the aerodrome suspended operations last Saturday night and have filled the airlines with complaints, which have shielded themselves from the weather conditions and try to accommodate as many people as possible on the flights that follow. standing, but they refuse to give refunds.

Puebla airport, after resuming operations. Rodrigo Oropeza

Three Volaris planes are on the ground: one arrived from Tijuana, another is about to take off to Cancun and one more will have to be taken to Guadalajara for repairs because its turbines were damaged. “The ash is like sandpaper that wears down the propellers and causes these problems,” explains Aguilera. The objective is to try to restore daily operations as soon as possible: around 10 cargo flights, up to 20 commercial flights and around 100 private or executive aircraft flights. Miguel Sánchez, a passenger who has just arrived from Tijuana, pushes his bags through the airport in a hurry. “My flight was canceled twice and until the last moment we didn’t know if the plane was going to take off, but hey, we’re here,” says a relieved Sánchez.

On Monday, Governor Céspedes toured a shelter set up for 400 people at the Doctor Alfredo Toxqui Fernández de Lara school, in the suburban municipality of San Andrés Cholula. But less than 24 hours later, the shelter is completely empty and all the beds that had been placed for the president’s visit have been raised. “It was just to show how everything was going to turn out,” explains a manager who has been instructed not to let anyone in.

In the midst of the contingency, the phase 3 traffic light remains yellow and the emphasis continues to be placed on prevention measures, although evacuations remain a latent possibility. The authorities indicated that what it is necessary is to remain calm and that there have been no serious health problems. “There is no need to have an attitude of alarm, the volcano has lowered its intensity, the ash it emits is also less, basically towards Puebla,” said the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at his daily press conference.

The winds have decreased in terms of the dispersion of ash towards the capital, at least in the early hours of the day, but the areas surrounding Don Goyo, as the volcano over 5,200 meters high is known, remain on alert. In Atlixco, 30 kilometers from the city of Puebla and about 25 kilometers in a straight line from Popocatépetl, dust is omnipresent. In the streets, in the cars, in the planters, in the houses, in the businesses. “There is a lot of ash, it’s like cement that itches and gets into your eyes, it’s very uncomfortable,” explains Aurelia Rodríguez, a 48-year-old seller of nuts who sweeps one of the benches in the central square to avoid getting dirty. clothes. “This makes it more difficult for all of us, we’ve been like this for about a week,” she adds while adjusting the mask, which has become common again despite the end of the pandemic.

The Government of Puebla delivers ash protection kits in Santiago Xalitzintla. Rodrigo Oropeza

“Almost everything is coming to this side,” complains Rodolfo Rocha, a 59-year-old high school teacher. At the school where he works they have not yet given a date for the return to the classroom and virtual classes have returned, as they did a few months ago. “Yes, it’s more work for us, but I think the students are the most affected,” admits Rocha, who suddenly covers his face to avoid the dust. The professor says that people’s routines have been disrupted: children stay at home, parents have more difficulties working and businesses suffer from low economic influx, as in the covid pandemic.

“I don’t know what to do with my son,” admits Berenice Moreno, a 21-year-old shopkeeper. Sometimes she leaves him with her in-laws and other times her husband takes care of her, but her day-to-day life has become much heavier. “You come from cleaning the business to take care of your children and clean your house, the ash gets everywhere and you have to shake it every day,” she says. “We are tired,” sums up Nayeli Espinoza, another 22-year-old mother. Her generation had never experienced so much volcano activity. The elderly keep the memory of 1994 fresh, when the volcano exploded and forced the evacuation of several communities. “It was like 10 times stronger than this,” recalls Professor Rocha in a calm voice.

In the center of Atlixco, people go out to drink coffee, to read the newspaper on a park bench and to look for bread, while they look sideways at the tiny particles that float in the air and get everywhere. “This is ‘normal’, in quotes, but also very uncomfortable, let’s see how it goes,” says Rocha about the new normal of the last days.

Patronal festival in Santiago Xalitzintla. Rodrigo Oropeza

