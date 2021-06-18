What In the social media account of the group Dale la Cara al Atoyac, they recognized the effort of the state government through the Directorate of Civil Protection of the State, the Secretary of the Environment and Soapap, in the inspection of polluting textile companies. The Civil Association praised the government action “to stop and punish the polluters of the # RíoAtoyac. Sustained and energetic political will is urgently needed to end the environmental crimes that are killing our rivers ”.

What the governor Miguel Barbosa He announced that he will hold a working tour of several municipalities to meet with the outgoing mayors and with those who are about to take office, in order to coordinate government actions.

What the congresses of Puebla and Tlaxcala were painted the cherry with a large and comfortable majority of Morena and his allies from the PT and PVEM, once the distribution of the multi-member councils in the respective entities had been concluded. Together We Will Make History will have 22 deputies in the Puebla Congress; In Tlaxcala, the 4T will have a qualified majority with 17 congressmen, and for the first time they will preside over 12 municipalities, including that of the capital city.

What All preparations are already being made for the national macro-simulation “by earthquake” to be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2021 at 11:30 a.m., for which the authorities will activate the seismic alerts. You have to do “changuitos” so that it is not as realistic as in 2017.

What the Secretary of Public Security of Petlalcingo, Juan Castelán Martínez, 27, is still missing after he was seen for the last time on June 7 when he left his home in Acatlán de Osorio.

That the FGE scored a point with the re-apprehension of the offender Felipe “N”, The lollipop, after having escaped through the front door of the San Miguel prison, by impersonating a trusted visitor to “evade” the surveillance, a fact that cost guards their jobs. In a tweet the governor congratulated the prosecutor Gilberto Higuera, and anticipated that the offender was reinstated in the prison.