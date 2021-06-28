What The government will continue to support coffee growing and promote the quality of coffee produced in the state, reiterated the head of the Rural Development Secretariat (SDR), Ana Laura Altamirano Pérez, at the conclusion of the Expo Café work.

During the event, which brought together Puebla producers, the high quality of production in the entity was exhibited, for which direct support to producers in all links of the chain will continue.

What After 15 months closed due to the health contingency, today the Arena Puebla reopens its doors to receive fans, facilities that are in the first square of the city and that every Monday offers the spectacle of wrestling.

In this gradual way, with all the health measures for the pandemic, show and entertainment centers are reactivated in the capital city, so the presence of the public is allowed and the fighters and merchants will be able to resume their activities.

What For the second day, from Saturday to Sunday, the state did not report deaths from covid-19 according to the federal Ssa report, so Puebla has an accumulated 12 thousand 326 deaths and remains in fourth place in the nation in deaths . Mexico City occupies the first position with 44 thousand 422, in the second step the State of Mexico, with 28 thousand 72 and in third place Jalisco with 12 thousand 564.

What Karla Mateos Flores and Miguel Ángel Contreras Cruz, from the Bachelor’s Degree in Graphic Design at the Autonomous University of Puebla (UAP), obtained first place in this international competition that brought together more than 100 students from 23 universities around the world.

This achievement in his nascent career has been crowned with an international first place in the Olivetti Design Contest, a contest organized by the Italian company Olivetti, in which students were placed above more than 100 students from 23 universities in the world, with their Insigne typographic design. _