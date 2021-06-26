WHAT preparations begin for the third and final government report for thosemunicipal presidents who do notmanaged to get reelected, and those who diddid the feat, about 50 ofthe 127 in the state, will meetpending with the surrender ofaccounts to continue at the head of the municipalities andprojects that bring from the campaign proposals. In the capital city as in the metropolitan area, the municipal presidents prepare the so-calledwhite papers from foldersdelivery-reception, whereoutgoing governments provide a detailed report of themunicipal finances, worksin process and the general state ofthe administration.

WHAT the Attorney General’s OfficeThe State maintains the investigation folders in total secrecyregarding the acts of violenceand crimes committed against mayoral candidates as in Palmarde Bravo and Santa Clara Ocoyucan,as well as those committed by some of these, mainly, of thecase in the municipality of Acajete.We’ll see if they are prosecuted orThey put them in the freezer of some Semefo.

WHAT Puebla teachers will maintain distance education strategies andpermanent communication withstudents and parents for the following school year, advanced teachers and directorsof the Technical High School 94 José Vasconcelos, during the eighth ordinary session of the CouncilSchool Technician, in which he was present virtuallythe Secretary of Education, Melitón Lozano Pérez. This Friday the last session of theSchool Technical Council of the 11thousand schools where they were evaluatedthe achievements obtained with the strategy for the management of emotions, the analysis of the learning results to level andserve the students who mostneed it, and review the goals andobjectives of the school program ofcontinuous improvement.

WHAT states with moreaccumulated contagions of covid-19 are Mexico City,State of Mexico, Guanajuato,Nuevo León and Jalisco, and the countryaccumulates until this Friday 2 million 498 thousand 357 cases and 2321,346 deaths, according tothe federal Ministry of Health. _

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...