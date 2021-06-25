What Authorized sources from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) announced that the responsibility of the driver of the truck that hit and killed two minors in the municipality of Atlixco was prosecuted for aggravated manslaughter. The subject who will be prosecuted for this crime faces a serious legal difficulty, with everything and his defense law firm, considering that he was drunk, but the hearing where the judge will issue the final sentence awaits him.

What While the person responsible for the homicide has the economic resources to take his defense in court, the affected family lives by selling memelas in the center of the city of Atlixco. For this reason, people who like to financially support the Guzmán Talavera family and the Sarmiento Guzmán family have been summoned to the card numbers 5204165757943596 (Banamex) or by transfers to the account with Clabe 002654701766700193, where they can send their support, wrote the relatives.

What Genoveva Huerta reorganized the structure of the National Action Party (PAN), now that more municipalities govern, and reinforced with cadres such as Jesus Giles, appointed Secretary General of the CDE; Eduardo Morales placeholder image, Secretary of Elections; Franco Rodriguez, to Bonding; Jesus Morales, in Government Action and Sandra Izcoa, in Communication. The same way, Oswaldo Jimenez he will be the coordinator of the state PAN in Puebla capital; Yolanda Rodriguez, state coordinator of Women Leaders; Rodrigo Rodriguez, coordinator of Aldermen, Jesus Manzano, Environment and Miguel Espinoza placeholder image, of Religious Affairs.

What Such was the demand for online income to be vaccinated by 40-49 year olds that they turned to the internet to sign up, causing the server capacity to be exceeded. This complicated access for the registry, but it was immediately rehabilitated to meet the demand before the announcement that the biological would begin to be applied this Friday in the capital city.