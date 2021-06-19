WHAT post bad exexperience with Raciel López Salazar at the head of the SecrePublic Security Office of the state, forcing a limtotal chirp of hands high and megod of the corporation by accough of corruption and alleged links to crime, finally there is a new secretary. The governor appointed Rogelio López Maya as the new owner of the SSP, who has never been policía, but is an expert in evaluatingcontrol of confidence bywho is a good polygraphist like federal government official in administrative areas of the Cisen, PGR, SSP and Inami.

WHAT after the electionstions of June 6 have been helddido bridges of dialogue between the government and political parties, necessary encounters that inthey saw a good message from cohabitation in a plural state, as the figures showed of the electoral results. This weekend the governor Miguel Barbosa held a meeting with Genoveva Huerta Villegas, state leader of the PAN, to build an environment governance; for the mandatario poblano is time to work, add wills to favor actions that generate well-being and safety.

WHAT the Secretariat of ProCivil protection of the city council of Puebla has included buildings public to participate in the first macrosimulation national on Monday, June 21 at 11:30 a.m., and the alert was activatedIt will also vary in the San Unit Bartolo, Agua Santa, La Hacienda, Bridge of Mexico, Bridge Negro, the CAPU and Paseo Destino. The question that several ask municipal workers who they work in the Municipal Palace and other adjacent dependenciestes, is what will be the point of reunion for macrosimulation because the marked as punThe meeting point is the Zócalo, but it’s walled in for looting of slabs.

WHAT Zacua, the first car Mexican 100% electric, pairwill participate as a special guest during the conduct of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 20/21 at the racetrack “Miguel E. Abed”, where he will make his presentation like the car for the FIA ​​organizing committee in Mexico._