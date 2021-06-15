The Secretary of Infrastructure and Public Services, Jose Israel Roman Roman, assured that the pavement lifting of the pedestrian crossings on Xonaca Boulevard is due to the fact that the construction company did not comply with the technical standard.

In addition, he assured that the flooding in some places registered in recent days in Plaza de la Salud is due to the lack of desilin in the storm drainWell, he said that Agua de Puebla is responsible for this work.

In a press conference, he clarified that the withdrawal of hydraulic concrete is because the builder in charge of this work did not comply with the technical standardTherefore, the company was required to rebuild them.

“They are not going to retire. There was a bad construction procedure on the part of the builder, which of course is my responsibility to make the signal and force him to do it as the regulations indicate. That is why they are being rebuilt and the cost of course is borne by the company, but it has to leave it as the norm indicates, ”the secretary explained.

Likewise, the municipal official stated that they were only “puddles” what was registered in the Plaza de la Salud and that this may be for different reasons, because it was an area that has registered this type of flooding.

“There have been floods in this area and when the work was taken, part of the students were collaborating and made a signal and we also that in this area the rainwater collector must be flushed and this is in charge of Agua de Puebla”, he emphasized.

He assured that students from the health area of ​​the Autonomous University of Puebla They pointed out that it was necessary to clean the storm drain, which is why they called for the work to be carried out and prevent flooding.

It is important to remember that with the heavy rain of last Monday, June 7 three tenants were affected with floods and economic losses of more than 2,000 pesos, as it damaged part of their merchandise and furniture, so on Tuesday, June 8, when they arrived at their businesses they found mud and dirty water.

Finally, Román Romano specified that One million 500 thousand pesos will be invested for the rehabilitation of the Gregorio Ramos bridge, which is located in the colony of the same name and is about to collapse.

Given this, he indicated that studies are already being carried out to be intervened, but he ruled out that there is negligence on the part of the agency, since he assured that different procedures are carried out to carry out the work.

mpl