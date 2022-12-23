The Ministry of Public Security (SSP) alerts to maintain precautions against account theft, fraud or identity theft through alleged links company promotions of prestige or Christmas greeting postcards.

Agents of the Cyber ​​State Police They detected links that were sent through mobile instant messaging, messenger and email where cybercriminals impersonate recognized companies with false promotions.

The same way, they send postcards with good wishes for family and friends, who upon opening the letter generate an immediate transfer of contact information, interbank data and other activities that put in data risk.

Therefore, the SSP recommends avoiding opening suspicious links, even when they come from users who are in a phone book, not filling out forms with personal information and avoiding forwarding this type of links.