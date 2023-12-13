Chivas is moving within the market although not with the firmness that was expected after the failure against Pumas. One of the key moves desired by the Serbian-born coach is the signing of a center forward who is a guarantee of goals, since he knows that it is a point where Verde Valle's team has suffered too much for years. One of the strongest names to arrive and fulfill this role is Guillermo Martínez, the Mexican with the most goals in the tournament, but the signing has been complicated.
Confirm TUDN that Puebla has raised Guillermo's price once they learned of Chivas' intentions, since the idea of the team of the country's metropolis is to enter as much as possible due to his figure within the squad. The source points out that Guadalajara made an initial offer that was rejected because it is far from the final price established by the team of the strip for the sale of Martínez, the Pueblans demand 5 million dollars to release the 28-year-old '9'.
At the beginning and as a result of the discomfort, both the board and the coaching staff valued cleanliness in all the team's lines, however, with a cool head and upon understanding its reality, Guadalajara understood that it could not make as many movements as it desired or expected, since whether for financial reasons or for sporting reasons.
However, the club is already testing the market with the goal of bringing new players to the squad who can add to Paunovic's cause starting in January.
