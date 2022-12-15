Puebla is in full disarmament of the squad. After two years of a high sporting level, the group from the strip has hit the table in the era of Nicolás Larcamón, however, the Argentine coach has stepped aside from the team from the country’s metropolis to continue his career in León and that is why today those from the strip have chosen to sell their stars.
To date, the people of Puebla have received more than 20 million dollars in sales, two million for Larcamón, 6 for Israel Reyes, 7 for Jordy Cortizo and 8 for Maximiliano Araujo. Some historical figures for this group that, in addition, is cooking the sale of its forward figure, Martín Barragán, who is in the crosshairs of the Chivas club that offered Ángel Záldivar as a bargaining chip. However, the Mexican striker does not convince those who have another name in mind within Puebla.
Sources point out that those from the strip are very interested in Federico Viñas, a forward that the Puebla club likes a lot and they would seek his signature this winter, taking advantage of America’s desire to give the Uruguayan a way out in the face of the excess of soccer players not born in Mexico who have in Coapa. Puebla’s intention is to negotiate a transfer with the Cup team, however, if the sale price is accessible and the player accepts, acquiring his letter in full is not ruled out, since today the finances of the Puebla team allow for it.
