One of the players considered one of the ‘big fish’ in the transfer market is that of Efrain Alvarez. The Mexican who is active in Major League Soccer with the LA Galaxy has aroused the interest of various Mexican teams, among which Chivas and América stand out, although now Puebla has also raised its hand to take over his services.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
According to information from the journalist Rodrigo Serrano From the newspaper AS USA Latino, the team led by coach Nicolás Larcamón would seek to win the signing of Álvarez to Chivas. It is not a secret that for a few years the rojiblancos have followed the midfielder closely, although now they could be left wanting.
With 20 years of age, Efrain Alvarez He has lost ownership in the team led by coach Greg Vanney, who is counting on him to use him as a substitute in the second half, although they would not look badly on his departure, as long as there is a good millionaire offer on the table.
In the last game in the Los Angeles team’s 5-2 win against the Vancouver Whitecaps, only twenty minutes on the pitch were enough to get his goal. Álvarez came on as a substitute at minute 69′ to rest Víctor Vázquez.
The next few days will be vital to know what will happen in the near future of Efrain Alvarez. Due to the lack of minutes in the MLS, the left winger would say yes to the highest bidder, so if Chivas wants the player, he will have to hurry, since the Camoteros will not hesitate to throw him out the window to win his signing.
#Puebla #seeks #steal #signing #Efraín #Álvarez #Chivas
Leave a Reply