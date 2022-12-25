reported low influx on the vaccination day against COVID-19 in 124 municipalities, of which only 19,000 doses of the 50,000 projected have been applied.

“It is important to get vaccinated and get a booster Covid.-19 vaccine since it will allow to maintain and prevent unnecessary infections, at the same time that they are the symptoms presented by any disease in the respiratory tract” highlighted the Secretary of Health, José Antonio Martínez.

He highlighted the most vulnerable population, adults and minors, to come to get vaccinated at any of the 170 points that will work until 3:00 p.m.

Last week on Thursday there was a death from the disease, which registered not having been vaccinated and with mixed heart disease.

Similarly, there are 14 people hospitalized, of which one requires assisted mechanical ventilation.

And of the 113 new infections of SARS-Cov-2, in addition to the fact that there are 783 active cases between ambulatory and hospitalized, distributed in 33 municipalities.