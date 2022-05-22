Puebla.- The Puebla State Prosecutor’s Office announced that it is already investigating the murder of the feminist activist Cecilia Monzonwho was illegally deprived of life this Saturday.

This Saturday morning it was announced that the former politician Cecilia Monzón had been killed when she was traveling aboard her private truck through the streets of the federal entity.

The criminal act was confirmed by the mayor of the municipality of San Pedro CholulaPaola Aragón, who condemned the crime that ended the life of the renowned activist, while expressing her government’s commitment to, in coordination with the local Public Ministry, clarify the facts and find those responsible for them.

“I strongly condemn the cunning attack that took the life of Cecilia Monzón. My government will work in close coordination with the Puebla Prosecutor’s Office and with the necessary instances, to find the intellectual and material authors of this attack,” the president wrote. municipal in its official account of Twitter.

Hours after Monzón’s murder, the Puebla Prosecutor’s Office made it publicly known that the corresponding proceedings are being carried out to help devalue the crime that deprived the activist of her life.

“The #FiscalíaPuebla investigates the event recorded in San Pedro Cholula, in which Cecilia M. was deprived of her life. The Institution carries out proceedings with the aim of clarifying the case,” the state agency reported through its official social networks.

According to the report of the municipal authorities, the murder took place on the Camino Real to Momoxpan, at the height of the Periférico Ecológico, in Santiago Momoxpan, in the municipality of San Pedro Cholula.

It was detailed that the armed attack was directly against Cecilia Monzón, presumably carried out by two men on a motorcyclewho would have followed her from Periférico.

After the murder of Cecilia Monzón became known, thousands of social network users made a trend on hashtag #JusticiaParaCecilia through which they ask the authorities to find those responsible for the crime that was committed against them.