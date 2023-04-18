Isidoro “N”, alias “La Chilindrina”, was arrested for his alleged participation in a criminal gang dedicated to robbery with violence

Puebla.- The Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of the Municipality of Puebla arrested an alleged member of “Los Chiflados”, a criminal cell dedicated to the robbery of businesses through the use of violence. The arrest took place in the Colonia Minerales de Guadalupe Sur, thanks to the implementation of tactical and operational tasks by the municipal police.

The detainee was identified as Isidoro “N.”, alias “La Chilindrina”, 38 years old. In complicity with another man, he seized the belongings of the employees of an Oxxo store located in the SNTE neighborhood. The rapid reaction of the municipal police officers of the Operational Reaction Group Against Assaults (ROCAS) allowed him to be captured.

In the intervention, the uniformed recovered four mobile phone equipment and secured a gray Volkswagen Jetta vehicle, which the now detainee intended to use to flee. In addition, thanks to the exchange of information between public security platforms, "La Chilindrina" has been identified as a member of "Los Chiflados".