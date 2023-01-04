The Strip team has not had a good start to the tournament and the fans are upset with the team, which is why the footballer Pablo González made a bet with them.
It seems like a bad joke or a chapter of the seriescrows club, However, it is not. The player from the strip spoke to the fans and promised them that if they do not win against Bravos de Juárez, they will invite each fan present at the Cuauhtémoc stadium to have a beer.
At the end of the day, the difficult thing will not be that Puebla triumphs this weekend, the difficult thing will be that the fans go to the stadium.
Puebla without ‘Chelis’ is the team with the most goals with 13 goals and has only achieved two of the last 15 points played.
