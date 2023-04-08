Puebla received a total of 57 thousand 506 visitors to archaeological zones, museums and historical monuments during the first two months of 2023, which meant a growth of more than 341 percent compared to the same period in 2022, when they received 13 thousand 015 visitors

January had a better performance receiving around 30 thousand 475 visitors, Institutional Statistics System of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

In general, the archaeological zones in the state are those that reported the greatest influx of visitors, capturing more than 50 percent of the records.

The most visited sites They were: Cholula, Yohualichan and Cantona in terms of museums and historical monuments, the former Franciscan convent of Tecali, Museum of Non-Intervention Fort of Loreto, Museum of Religious Art of Santa Mónica, Museum of Tehuacán el Viejo with archaeological zone and museum of Evangelization in Huejotzingo.

The state in matter national and international tourism is to take advantage of the trend in terms of travel preferences reported by the federal Ministry of Tourism, which indicates that 51 percent of travelers, nationwide, seek cultural destinations.