More of three thousand 400 properties in Puebla, among government offices, hospitals, educational centers, shopping centers, housing complexes, private offices and businesses, were registered to participate in the First National Drill 2021 to be held at 11:30 am on Monday, June 21.

According to the National Coordination of Civil Protection (CNPC), the exercise is carried out with the purpose of promoting the culture of Civil Protection in the population and contributing to the strengthening of the reaction capacities of the internal units and their brigades in the event of an emergency or disaster.

On the platform of the First National Drill 2021, until Sunday, a total of 72,191 properties in the country are registered to participate, of them, more than 3,500 are located in the state of Puebla.

CNPC records show that in the Puebla metropolitan area two thousand 475 properties are registered; in the Huachinango area, 161; in the Teziutlán region, 232; in the Free zone, 175; in the Tecamachalco area, 47; in the Tehuacán region, 233; in the Acatlán region, 65, and in the Izúcar de Matamoros area, 108.

Before the First National Drill 2021, the civil protection authorities They highlighted that among the activities to be carried out during the preparation of an action plan are: assigning responsibilities, activating an alert sound, establishing meeting points with little risk and learning to evaluate possible structural damage.

For its part, the State Coordination of Civil Protection in the state of Puebla reported that the drill will be carried out with the main objective of expedite evacuation and reduce evacuation times to prevent loss and damage in emergencies.

Drills are rehearsals that allow identify the steps to follow and how to act in the event of an emergency, by simulating real scenarios in the event of a claim.

At the time, the Secretariat for Civil Protection and Comprehensive Risk Management of the Puebla City Council called on the people of Puebla to participate in the First National Drill 2021 that will be carried out on June 21 at 11:30 a.m.

The hypothesis of the event for Puebla will be the record of an earthquake reported by the National Seismological Service (SSN) with magnitude 8.1, for which the Civil Protection protocols will be activated.

For the First National Drill 2021, the seismic alert will be activated at 11:30 a.m., after which, the population is asked to remain calm and take the appropriate actions. In the state capital the alert will be activated in the San Bartolo housing unit, Agua Santa, La Hacienda, Puente de México, Puente Negro, the Central de Autobuses de Puebla (Capu), Paseo Destino, as well as in public buildings, bus stations. radio and local television channels.

The Secretary of Civil Protection and Comprehensive Risk Management of the Puebla City Council highlighted that, in addition, to the drill protocols, preventive health measures must be applied in order to prevent contagion by Covid-19.

During exercise, keep a healthy distance; wear face masks at all times; apply antibacterial gel before, during and after the drill; and wash hands before and after the event.

