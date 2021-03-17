The ministries of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy and Tourism and Youth have published a guide for the prevention of cyberbullying in young people. The publication is illustrated by LA VERDAD cartoonist José Manuel Puebla, and has been prepared by the R-Inicia-T Association (Felipe Martín Naranjo, Gustavo Tapioles Martínez, Carmen Castillo Sánchez and María Isabel Molina López).

The publication has been designed by the Estudio Humorgraf de Puebla and addresses specific awareness and prevention aspects aimed at young people, focusing on cyberbullying and the prevention of toxic relationships, promoting the proper use of the internet and social networks, providing resources and applications that help detect and report such harassment.

The guide aims to help young people to know, prevent and act in the face of the different forms of violence that occur through the Internet, whether in social networks, websites or communication systems and through popular video games.

Some of the types of harassment it includes are sexist violence “online” that has to do with insulting, shaming and / or undermining the self-esteem of women; cyberbullying on the grounds of sex; sexual cyberbullying, related to sexual content and revenge or ‘sexpreading’ (exchange of messages or images of sexual content over the internet … The guide gives young people mechanisms to detect these behaviors.