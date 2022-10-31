This coming November 10 and 11, the Group is Puebla will meet in Santa Marta (Colombia) for the VIII Meeting of this forum that welcomes different progressive and left-wing leaders of the region.

On this occasion, according to a statement, some 100 leaders of Ibero-America“who will launch a new progressive agenda for the region.”

🟣 The region united for change: with the challenge of promoting regional integration, the Puebla Group announces the VIII Meeting in Colombia, which will receive more than 100 leaders from Ibero-America to launch a new progressive agenda for the region.https://t.co/aQvXBhtzqp – Puebla Group (@ProgresaLatam) October 29, 2022

“The meeting, which will bring together more than 100 progressive leaders, will be attended by the former President of the Government of Spain, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero; the former president of Colombia, Ernesto Samper; the former president of Brazil, Dilma Rousseff, and the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales“, according to a statement posted on Twitter.

On the Colombian side, the senators for the Historical Pact will attend, Clara López, María José Pizarro and Iván Cepeda Castro.

According to the Puebla Group, this is “the path that is traced towards the integration of Ibero-America after the progressive victories in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Honduras, Peru, Colombia, Chile“, and also in Brazil, after Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won the elections this Sunday.

