Puebla.- The Puebla Femenil squad experiences an ineffective start in the Grita México Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil. After four games they are penultimate in the standings with one point, following the 0-0 against Cañoneras de Mazatlán Femenil.

The franjiazules contemplate a new strategist for this tournament after closing the Apertura 2021 with Juan Carlos Cacho. For this new semester, coach Pablo Luna agreed to take the reins of the club, a man with experience and wisdom in soccer.

At 63, he knows what it’s like to lead a professional team. The former player is having his first experience in the Liga MX Femenil, since he was in the technical direction of the men’s teams since 1996. The strategist has a career spanning 26 years and now with Puebla Femenil he seeks to teach what he learned from great experts in sports.

His path in Mexican soccer dates back to 1977, as the UNAM Pumas squad hired him as a player. Since then he took off in the First Division until the day of his retirement. Now as a coach he seeks to take the sweet potatoes to the top places.

The club surprised the last tournament, because as a local it maintained a hegemony that helped to place itself in 4th place in the general table, however the team began to experience several defeats that complicated its future in the previous semester.

The poor results caused the dismissal of Juan Carlos Cacho and now Pablo Luna is in charge of this talented group that seeks to recover from this irregular start. Pablo Luna continues to search for the best style of play for his players, as well as the words they need to hear to remember that they are true champions.

“Every game that passes they play better football. Be very united on the field of play, be very friends in the effort, in helping each other, each one is going to fight, I go with her, be very supportive in the efforts. Good luck and God bless you, you are playing soccer very well and it is a good day to continue showing the improvement of each one of you”, explained the coach before the match against Tuzas del Pachuca.

