Lucas di Grassi won Race 1 of the Puebla E-Prix, and Audi scored a double thanks to the second place of Rene Rast, after the Porsche of Pascal Wehrlein, true dominator of the race, was disqualified for an irregularity technique.

The German driver had commanded the operations from the start, when he started from pole, and had crossed the line with a 3.6 ” advantage over his pursuers, seeing immediately after the checkered flag relegated to the bottom of the standings.

The disqualification was imposed because the team did not declare the tires used on Wehrlein’s car. In doing so, Porsche and Wehrlein lost the opportunity to achieve their first success in the series.

This decision allowed Lucas di Grassi to return to victory after an absence that even lasted from the 2019 Berlin E-Prix. Behind him Rast finished in the wake with a gap of only 4 tenths, while Edoardo Mortara completed the podium.

At the start Wehrlein immediately took the lead, while Oliver Rowland, author of the second time in qualifying, immediately fell to fourteenth position. Vergne, to avoid the Englishman’s Nissan, opened the door for Gunther to climb to third position.

The safety car hit the track early when Nick Cassidy hit the barriers at the exit of Turn 2 damaging the left front suspension.

A second intervention was necessary to allow the commissioners to retrieve Sam Bird’s Jaguar, victim of the blind exit of the attack mode and hit by Alex Lynn’s car which then sent it to the wall.

Di Grassi took the sixth position overtaking Sims in Turn 1 without the aid of the attack mode, and a similar move he then made shortly after against Evans and Gunther, with the slower German because he was engaged in a battle with Mortara.

The decisive move against the Venturi driver was always made in turn 1 and in doing so Di Grassi was able to write his name for the third time in the golden register of winners in Mexico.

Despite a contact with Vergne similar to the one between Lynn and Bird, Sims managed to finish in fourth position ahead of Dennis, while Antonio Felix da Costa managed to recover from the thirteenth starting position up to the sixth and could have also finished in fourth if he hadn’t been slowed down by Gunther in an abortive overtaking attempt.

Excellent comeback by Stoffel Vandoorne who finished in the points in seventh position after starting from the back of the grid in twenty-first place, while Nyck de Vries took his Mercedes in ninth position, behind Evans, after spun following a contact caused by Frijns. The top ten was completed by Lynn.