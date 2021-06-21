After taking the third step of the podium in the controversial Race 1, Edoardo Mortara managed to clinch the success in the second E-Prix of Puebla.

The Venturi team rider took advantage of the duel between Oliver Rowland and Pascal Wehrlein to activate attack mode for the second time without having rivals capable of worrying him. From that moment Mortara managed to keep the Porsche driver at bay by closing every passage to the German.

However, everything suggested that Wehrlein was just waiting for the right moment to place the decisive paw and take the success that had been snatched from him yesterday at the end of Race 1 following a disqualification for irregularity in the declaration of the tires used.

Instead the Porsche driver made a small mistake which proved decisive in the final outcome.

At the entrance to turn 7, Wehrlein lost the point of the apex and passed with the wheels on the marbles scattered on the track, thus losing performance. Mortara managed to pass under the checkered flag with a 2-second margin and was able to celebrate not only the second success in the category, but also the conquest of the drivers’ classification with 10 points ahead of Frijns.

For Wehrlein, however, things got even worse at the end of the race when he was penalized by 5 ” for an incorrect use of the fanboost and thus lost the podium, relegating to fourth position behind Cassidy and Rowland.

The poleman was unable to convert the start at the post into a victory, also thanks to a strategy with which he chose to activate the attack mode very soon and then return to the trajectory in fourth position behind Wehrlein.

It seemed that the Englishman would be able to get to the second position, but a mistake in Turn 10 proved decisive. Rowland hit the short wall and was prey to Nick Cassidy who took a couple of laps to get the better of his first Formula E podium. The Wehrlein penalty allowed Rowland to patch up the error.

For BMW, the Mexican trip ended with a fifth place obtained by Jake Dennis, and a seventh by Maximilian Gunther. The rookie was good at resisting Lynn’s pressure, while the German took advantage of a mistake by Jean-Eric Vergne in turn 9 which cost the Frenchman a certain fourth place.

Ninth place for Mitch Evans’ Jaguar, while René Rast’s comeback from last position to tenth was worth noting. The Audi driver, who started from the back of the grid after his qualifying time was canceled, flexed his muscles by finishing in the points.

His team mate, Lucas di Grassi, on the other hand, was badly punished with a drive through for hitting Nyck de Vries in Turn 9 after returning to the track after passing through the attack mode area.

Race to forget for Antonio Felix da Costa who made a rare mistake. The Portuguese violently hit the protective barriers in turn 7, destroying the suspension of his DS. Antonio, however, was good at taking his car to an exit road to avoid the safety car from entering the track.