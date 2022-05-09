Puebla and Mazatlán FC starred in one of the most intense, competitive and interesting duels of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 playoff. The team from La Franja demonstrated in a game what they have been throughout the season: a team that does more with less, but that in the last matches of the regular phase got into a losing streak. It seemed that it would be a quiet afternoon for those led by Nicolás Larcamón, but the duel went off the script.
Barely at minute 14, the sweet potato team won the duel by a score of 2-0, with goals from Diego De Buen and Juan Pablo Segovia. The team from Puebla kept control of the game and it seemed that the tie was practically finished. At minute 37, Brian Rubio appeared to give the Cañoneros some life, but the wind was still blowing in favor of the locals.
Larcamón wanted to play with the result and the position of the team from Puebla was more cautious in the second half. The team from La Franja sought to maintain the advantage on the scoreboard, while the Sinaloans, led by Gabriel Caballero, took a more offensive role. At minute 85, Martín Barragán left Puebla with 10 players after receiving his second yellow card.
Mazatlan tried and tried and tried. When it seemed that the match had come to an end, Néstor Vidrio appeared at 90+4 to make it 2-2 and send the duel to a penalty shootout.
On penalties, Nicolás Larcamón’s team showed character and mettle, while Mazatlán FC was nervous. Jesús Padilla missed the first charge of the Sinaloans, while Fede Mancuello scored in a great way to beat Nicolás Vikonis.
Antony Silva, Paraguayan goalkeeper from La Franja, had a great performance on penalties and saved two shots. Israel Reyes, Puebla’s greatest jewel, scored the final 3-1 for Puebla to get their ticket to the league.
The ‘Larcaboys’ made the game more complicated, but were able to recover in the penalty shootout. The sweet potato team will face America in the quarterfinals.
