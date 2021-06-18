With the recent distribution of multinominals by the Electoral Electoral Institute (IEE), the Juntos Haremos Historia coalition, made up of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), will have 22 deputies in the Puebla state Congress of the 41 spaces.

In its distribution, Brunette It will have 16 deputies, 14 by relative majority and two by multi-member channel. Meanwhile, the Labor Party it will occupy five seats, three relative majority and two multi-member seats.

For its part, the coalition Goes through Mexico, made up of National Action (PAN), the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), and the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD), will have 15 popular representatives, of which six are multi-member and nine have a relative majority.

In this way, 10 seats will be occupied by the Albiazul party, while five spaces will be for the PRI. The PRD, the third member of the coalition, will not have participation in that state power, since it did not obtain any seats.

What’s more, Citizen movement (MC) will only have one deputy as representative through the multi-member channel, like the PVEM, and Nueva Alianza, while the Social Integration Pact (PSI) will have two spaces.

Together We Will Make History, without a qualified majority

Because the following legislative period the alliance Together we will make history and its allies (PVEM, Nueva Alianza and PSI) only achieved 22 seats in the local congressional seats, they will not have the qualified majority that is needed for the approval of constitutional reforms.

On the other hand, five parties will be left without legislators in the local Congress, since they did not obtain the victory in some district and they did not reach the minimum vote of 3 percent to obtain a multi-member seat.

It is about the PRD, which was in the coalition Goes through PueblaBut it did not win a district and it did not reach the necessary percentage either, as did the local party Compromiso por Puebla (CPP), which was part of common candidacies with various parties.

Likewise, three newly created institutes failed to obtain any deputation: the Encuentro Solidario Party (PES), Fuerza por México (FXM) and Redes Sociales Progresistas (RSP), which will also lose their registration, since in the last election of 6 June got less than 3 percent of the vote.

In July, face-to-face activities at the Congress

At another point, the president of the Board of Government and Political Coordination, Nora Merino Escamilla, reported that in July the activities in the Local Congress will be face-to-face, so the health protocol that reduces the chances of contagion of covid-19 will be applied.

He explained that the sessions in the Plenary will be carried out with controlled accessTherefore, only two assistants per deputy will be allowed in, that is, there will be no more people in the galleries.

In addition, one of the measures to be implemented days before each session will be the application of PSR tests to both local deputies and their companions. Finally, he stressed that he never stopped working virtually and relevant issues were uncovered.

However, he said that the return is given in order to comply with pending legislative matters, in order not to leave anything in the freezer.

mpl