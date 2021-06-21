Missael mora

Puebla / 06.21.2021 10:02:53

Tenants of the Amalucan Market They demonstrated at the CFE facilities in Clavijero since during the weekend they cut off the power and a lot of merchandise was spoiled.

About 100 merchants were affected by this power outage and call on the municipal authority to avoid repression of merchants, the above after Sedatu canceled the demolition work from this supply center.

The tenants affirm that if they have any debt they will liquidate it but they will not allow it to be under this type of action, since they assure the City Council condoned this payment.

mpl