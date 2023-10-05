Puebla.- This Wednesday afternoon in the Leyes de Reforma neighborhood, Tehuacan, Puebla, An 11-year-old child lost his life in an unfortunate accident.

The boy was found lifeless, tangled by the neck in a hammock inside his own home, located on 23 Sur Street, almost on the corner of 3 Oriente Street.

They were around 3:10 p.m. when the relatives of Angel N. They made a desperate call to the emergency services, They had discovered the boy hanging in the hammock and urgently needed help.

Faced with this situation, elements of the Municipal Police and Emergency Medical Technicians (TUM), along with Civil Protection and Firefighters personnel.

Despite the desperate efforts of the rescue teams to save the minor’s life, unfortunately, they could not do so, since the child had lost his vital signs.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.and the area was immediately cordoned off to allow authorities to carry out a investigation thorough.

The staff of the State Investigation Agency (AEI), attached to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE)took charge of expertise correspondent.

According to the first information provided by the authorities, everything indicates that The boy was playing in a hammock in the yard of his house with his younger brother.

Tragically, During their play, something went terribly wrong, and the boy became trapped in the hammock, resulting in his accidental hanging..

After almost two hours of expert examination at the scene, the authorities proceeded to remove the body.