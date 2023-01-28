Despite two disallowed goals, Rayados was able to overcome Puebla 1-2 in the Cuauhtemoc Stadiumthanks to the many alfonso gonzalez and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirrein Matchday 4 of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League.
Added to it, Monterey ended a six-year streak without being able to beat The fringe at home, adding their third consecutive victory to move to the top of the table with nine points.
Without further ado, here are the grades for each ward of Victor Manuel Vucetich:
Esteban Andrada (5): He was the culprit that they almost lost, since in the meantime, he wanted to pump a ball at the start instead of clearing, giving away the ball so that the Argentine Frederick Mancuello He will send to save the ball.
He had not been required in the entire first half until his failure at 43′, while in the second half he only had a shot at the hands of the Uruguayan Facundo Wallerdeflected a header from Martin Barragan and in the final minute saved a distant shot from Daniel Aguilar.
Hector Moreno (6): The game in the air continues to fail him, since he lost the mark in two headers that the locals had in favor. Although it was not his fault, he participated in the play of the goal against by delaying the ball to the goalkeeper when he too could have burst.
He had two good sweeps to cut space for barragan.
Victor Guzman (7): He was also outplayed through the air at times, however, it looked good for his first start, as he parried when he should have, recovered balls and won heads-ups.
Stefan Medina (8): The best the team had. He had no problems on the right wing, although he did receive a yellow card at 27′ for going over the throw-in time.
He had put a great assist on the first disallowed goal, which was left in doubt. For the second period he had a header that the Paraguayan Anthony Silva took him out
Jesus Gallardo (7): He appeared both attacking and offensively, although he was bad when it came to making some easy passes.
In the first half he put a great diagonal that was for a goal Funes Mori, who was wrong. He had a shot that went over the goal, while in the complement he no longer had so much presence.
Celso Ortiz (7): In the first half with a Puebla seasoned, he had a lot of work in midfield, recovering the ball.
In the second half it continued in the same way, but without as much demand because the sweet potato players lowered their performance. He left at 84′.
Luis Romo (6): During the first part he made bad decisions when looking for long or short passes, although he did have an assist inside the area to Gallantwhich was for more.
At times he was in charge of commanding the midfield, but as the game progressed he also stopped worrying because the rival was left stretched out and without ideas, but he provided an assist on the goal of aguirre.
Alfonso Gonzalez (7): If it weren’t for the great goal he scored from a set piece to tie the game at 63′, his rating would not have been approving. He had a very discreet duel, committing fouls, losing balls, without being able to overflow by always being anticipated. He went to 71 ‘.
German Berterame (5): Of the attackers he was the one with the lowest performance. At 26 ‘he had a diagonal shot that passed close to the left post. In the second part he missed the third goal by throwing his shot over the top after the departure of Anthony.
Rodrigo Aguirre (8): He was the one who tried the most from the lead with individual actions. He had a long-distance shot at 18 ‘that passed near the left post, apart from assisting in the goal play that disallowed Funes Mori.
The same thing happened later, he managed a shot in the center that passed close to the goal. Already at 71 ‘, he was encouraged to face, advanced to the left and took a shot that ended in the goal of the somersault.
They also annulled him somewhat, which left many doubts. He left at 71 ‘.
Rogelio Funes Mori (6): The Twin was not so fine either, since at 16′ he had to open the goal from Puebla when he received a precise diagonal from Gallantwhich he fanned.
They disallowed a goal when he had defined in a great way at 37′, he assisted the disallowed goal to aguirre and had a header that went extremely high. He said goodbye to 87 ‘.
Duvan Vergara (6): He entered at 71 ‘. The game was already in favor of Monterrey so it didn’t weigh so much, just a cross from a corner kick that Berterame connected.
Jordi Cortizo (6): He also entered at 71 ‘. He was in charge of retaining the ball and seeking to go forward, being stopped, but making the Uruguayan Gaston Silva was reprimanded at 88′.
Omar Govea (6): He saw action at 83 ‘. He barely managed to put in an assist near the end to Berteramewhich almost culminated in a goal.
Maxi Meza (S/C): It was required at 87′. Little to do in a game already decided.
