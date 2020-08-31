Puducherry

A video of the state health minister is going viral on social media, which people are highly praising. Actually, Rao had reached there after receiving complaints of poor maintenance of the toilet of a government hospital in Puducherry and after seeing the mess, he started cleaning it himself. The minister, who has been fighting in the fight against Kovid-19 in this union territory, received complaints from relatives of Kovid-19 patients that the toilet at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital (IGGMC) in Kadirkamam is not clean. During surprise inspections with the team of Health Department officials on Saturday, the minister himself saw poor maintenance with his own eyes and he swung into action for cleaning. The minister put on personal protective equipment and started cleaning. His video of cleaning the toilet spread on social media. Seeing the minister doing the cleaning, a scavenger approached him and requested him to give him the brush and said that she would do the cleaning. Rao visits the hospital regularly so that there is no scope for lack of service.