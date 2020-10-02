Puducherry Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his fellow ministers staged a hunger strike on Friday against the “reckless” behavior of the police against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who are going to meet the family of the alleged gang rape victim in Hathras.

Puducherry Congress chief AV Subramanian led the hunger strike. Delegations from the youth and student branches of the Congress participated in the demonstration on behalf of the national party. Party sources said that the hunger strike that started at eight in the morning will last till five in the evening.

Narayanasamy also criticized the Uttar Pradesh Police’s action against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra on Thursday. He wrote by tweeting, “Uttar Pradesh Police action shows Hitler Raj and Jungle Raj of the state”.

Congress leaders said that the police action against Rahul is a clear attempt to tarnish audacity, undemocracy and basic democratic rights. Significantly, about 150 activists of Rahul, Priyanka and his party were detained for some time in Greater Noida on Thursday for alleged violation of prohibitory orders when they were going to Hathras to meet the family members of the alleged gang rape victim. Were.

On September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district was allegedly gang-raped. The girl was first admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Aligarh due to a spinal cord injury and tongue bite. After which he was brought to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where he died in the early hours of Tuesday.

