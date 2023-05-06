soupthe artisan chocolate of origin that is made in Valladolid, has flown to The Meadowa store specializing in tablets bean to bar from New York. It is not the only border that has crossed, it can also be found in England, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates or New Zealand. This is the list listed by Paloma Puentes, founder together with her partner, Marco Bergero, of Puchero, signature of specialty chocolates and coffees. They started eight years ago with coffee and ventured into cocoa four years ago. “They are similar products, even the producing countries agree, but chocolate is much more complex,” says Puentes.

Before cocoa, it was coffee that captivated them. They left everything, he a job in a bank and she as a physiotherapist, to embark on the adventure of setting up her own toaster. On a long journey they took the opportunity to train. What they did not know is that their specialization would not stop here, but would follow the path of another crop, that of cocoa. “There are many more processes with chocolate,” acknowledges Puentes, who remembers how at first everything was trial and error.

When they discovered the world of bean to barthe process of making chocolate, from the bean to the tablet- decided to add a new product to their brand, then already established in a rural farm in Hornillos de Eresma, in Valladolid, the town where Puentes is from, where they had set up an area roasting and a small bar for quality control. “When we started there were only four specialty coffee shops in Spain,” he recalls.

Paloma Puentes and Marco Bergero, owners of Puchero in their workshop in Hornillos de Eresma (Valladolid). myrtle red

Starting with the chocolate seemed easy. “We put all our experience with coffee,” he explains, but the difficulty of making chocolate is greater. Elaboration requires many more processes and the chances of failing or not doing it completely well in any of them increases. They work with cocoa producers from very small farms who, like them, seek the highest quality. Everything begins in the cacao plantations and it is extremely important to select the producers well.

After four years, they have a range of chocolates from various origins, such as Tanzania, Colombia, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Ecuador or Peru, where they buy the beans. “We usually repeat farms and producers,” he says, and even so, the flavor of the chocolate varies slightly because each harvest is different. Its production method involves receiving a good grain, which has been fermented and dried at source. When the cocoa bags arrive, their work begins with cleaning, to remove all impurities. Then comes the roast, and here they bring their uniqueness, because they roast with a coffee roaster, which provides the beans with a more homogeneous and continuous heat, and always with a soft roast to preserve the characteristics of the food.

The following process is shelling to obtain the so-called nibs or cocoa beans, which are the raw material that enters the stone mills. Then the organic cane sugar (and other ingredients if applicable) is added. In the mill the pasta is two or three days until it has a fine texture. Let it rest for two or three weeks, so that the flavor is defined. The chocolate is then tempered, in a process that distributes the cocoa fat well, and then packaged. In Puchero, the 70-gram tablet is square in shape and has a screen-printed map of the place where it is made, just at the point where the N-601 intersects with the Eresma river.

From this remote corner, Puchero, with eight employees, makes tablets with other flavours, such as croissant chocolate with scones from Madrid’s Acid Bakehouse, at the rate of half a croissant per tablet. “We roast it and add it to the cocoa when it is being refined,” he says. Another of his collaborations comes from Manosanta’s churros. They also have chocolate with salt from the Guadalajara spring, or the tablet with Jarradilla butter, fermented butter from the Pasiegos valleys of Santander. “We clarify it and put it in the grinders to integrate it,” he details. His tablet of chocolate and pine nuts from Castilla y León received a silver award from the International Chocolate Awards.

Exterior of the Puchero workshop, in Valladolid. myrtle red

If they have been able to reach so many parts of the world, says Puentes, it is thanks to the distribution network that they already had made with the coffee. “They already knew us for coffee and it has been easy to sell them chocolate, in addition to the fact that we have no problem sending many samples and we do not have minimum orders.” The consumption of good chocolate is growing, but it is far behind coffee. Prices can be an obstacle, since its tablets cost between 6.5 and 8.5 euros, but it is not a product comparable to the industrial chocolate found in any supermarket. Puentes explains that where there is more work to be done is in bakeries and pastry shops, where very low-quality chocolates are still used.

The movement bean to bar is increasing in Spain and has already generated a group, the Spanish artisan roasted bean to bar chocolate association, which brings together about forty producers, including Puchero. Its mission is to promote the culture of bean to bar, maintaining high quality standards and transparency in production, in addition to establishing guidelines and self-regulatory elements for this young industry that, perhaps one day, will mark the flavor of the chocolate that is consumed. Chocolate has as many nuances as origins.