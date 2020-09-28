Real Valladolid was once again with honey on their lips in another of those ‘almost’ matches, after being better than Celta and this was not enough against Iago Aspas for history. The blanquivioleta team fit in with a genius of the Galician and returned to row against the current, but knew how to do it. A disputed penalty gave him the tie and he should have won, because he was credited with the victory by doing more things than the celestial ones, but he again stayed with the mold.

Robert: He made it big to avoid a Denis Suárez chance in the first half, but he couldn’t with Aspas’s subtle touch. He hardly had to intervene, since the defense scored at a good level.

Luis Pérez: It did not clash, quite the contrary. He continually raised the band and had a lot of offensive presence. Defensively, his speed allowed him to correct his position many times. He could see the yellow one at the end.

Bruno: Expeditious in several muddled plays, he equaled in the race with Iago Aspas, although it only served him to witness the 0-1. He formed a good pair with Javi Sánchez. Celta made it difficult to get the ball out and he was not complicated.

Javi Sánchez: He had less participation with the ball than on other occasions, although he was correct with him. In defensive work, it was also a bastion, neatly, despite the action by which he saw the yellow card.

Nacho: Gained offensive presence in the second half. In several eslálones it generated a lot of danger, although in the last contact it was not always successful. Fast and incisive in attack and solvent in defense.

Saint Emeterio: It was by far his best game this season, winning in rival field presence compared to previous meetings and compared to what is usual. In addition, he did it correctly and adding to this his usual defensive work.

Kike Pérez: It caused the penalty. His performance was more silent and sustained than against Betis, although he won the Celta midfield. He recovered five balls, three of them in the rival field. His assistance to Marcos André was prodigious.

Orellana: Willing and participatory, he helped in the ball exit when Celta pressed, even with several security passes in a zone close to the defensive. He left pissed off at being substituted. It didn’t shine, although it tried.

Toni Villa: With a wriggle he generated the first chance, for Sergi Guardiola. He stopped time in a great technical action at half an hour. The roulette that he made on the brink of rest, magical. He vindicated himself as a playmaker, with a lot of presence. He managed to complete four dribbles.

Ram: He appeared to bend the left side and help stop the attacks of Hugo Mallo and Denis Suárez. He fulfilled in this facet, although he did not lavish excessively on offenses. He was substituted to look for something more punch.

Sergi Guardiola: He met Iván Villar at a quarter of an hour of play. He tricked Iván Villar on the penalty and scored his first goal of the season. He generated interesting synergies with his countryman Toni Villa and got even with the penalty. For a change, he worked piecemeal.

Pablo Hervías: Hyperactive on the right wing, he looked for a continuous one on one on his side. He didn’t get off balance, but it wasn’t because he didn’t try; simply, Celta tuned in with the protection of that band before the partnership that he formed with Luis Pérez.

Marcos André: Physically it proved to be a marvel. He protects the ball and is powerful and fighter, he was not daunted by his debut in the First Division. He sinned as a good Samaritan in the opportunity presented to him with the pass from Kike Pérez. Good debut.

Oscar Plano: It resulted in the work of the rest of the refreshment men. He played on the left, although with an inward trend, favoring Nacho’s flight. He was reunited with better feelings than those he offered against Betis.