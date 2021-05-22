Real Valladolid intends to avoid descent against Atlético de Madrid despite having very few chances of getting it because they have to give an almost impossible carom, but also the pucelanos they will fight to avoid matching a pair of negative records. One at a general level and another at a general level.

The first of them is the fact of receiving at least one goal in all the games played at home, in this case in Zorrilla. So far, the Blanquivioletas have conceded in all the matches at home, in the 18, and if Atlético de Madrid scores, the Valladolid figure will worsen. Since the 1954-55 campaign in which Racing Santander conceded a goal in all their home games, in 15 games, no team conceded a goal in all their home games, an issue that Valladolid can suffer today. Santanderians descended.

The second is another record at the Blanquivioleta level that Sergio González also has and is the number of games lost at home by the people of Valladolid. In the 2018-19 campaign, lThe Blanquivioletas lost nine games at home, and so far they have lost eight games. The pucelanos were also defeated in eight duels in the 1994-95 campaign, season in which he finished nineteenth, but did not descend due to the error of two teams in the conversion of the clubs into Public Limited Companies, which gave rise to the League of 22.