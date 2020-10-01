Miguel Ángel Gómez, sports director of Real Valladolid, said in the microphones of Movistar Plus in the preview of the game against Real Madrid, that the transfer market was now active. With your sights set on the Right side and in the midfield, set by himself in the presentation of El Yamiq, the Blanquivioleta team confirmed this Thursday at noon the signing of Saidy Janko until June 30, 2024.

Although it was initially considered that the operation that brought the right-hander was on loan, finally the Valladolid entity has opted for the transfer formula, so it has three footballers in that position. This, apparently, could lead to the departure of Javi Moyano, captain these seasons and to whom the club had previously contacted to explain that their starting situation could be at a disadvantage compared to newcomers.

The aforementioned Saidy Janko belonged to the Porto Portuguese, although last season he played for the Helvetic Young Boys. With dual Swiss and Gambian nationality, has experience in several first leaguesIn the case of the French, Scottish or her country’s, where she demonstrated a marked offensive profile, based on great physical power.

In addition to the aforementioned, he also played in England, both in the Manchester United under-23 team and in Bolton, Burnsley or Nottingham Forest, with the Championship (second step in British football) being the category in which the most has played. Throughout his career has scored five goals and distributed 18 assists.