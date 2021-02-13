The Real Valladolid curdled against Eibar one of those games that neither chicha nor ‘limoná’. Despite increasing the level of commitment and competitiveness, the Blanquivioletas once again showed insufficient football to overcome a direct rival such as the gunsmith team. Although Roque Mesa and Kike Pérez had some moment to try it, there was no continuity or occasions to really put in their mouths. Miguel Rubio scored at a good level on his debut.

Masip: Eibar shook at times, but not many balls reached its surroundings. He was able to appear in some more than he did, although he made no major mistakes. He was in line with the rest of the team.

Luis Pérez: He had a lot of work having to face Bryan Gil and Rafa Soares first. He made one of his best games as a Blanquivioleta, perhaps not so much in attack, although he raised the side several times, as in defense, where he was at a good level.

Bruno: Faced with the pressure exerted by Eibar, he chose not to complicate his life with the ball at his feet, except on one occasion when he conceded an error that the locals almost took advantage of. Solid in disputes, although Kike García sought to tickle him at some point.

Miguel Rubio: He did not have time to reach the dispute with Kike García in the tying goal. He was able to debut in First with a goal, although he scored it offside. Forceful in the second half, he was seen at a good level.

Wave: Few appearances in attack, but solvent in defense, where he made several assists to Miguel Rubio. Despite the fact that Eibar sought two for one on multiple occasions, they performed at a high level and cheered up with a cross in the second half.

Orellana: It started out well, but died soon. It seemed to reactivate at the beginning of the second, although it did not get to chain quality actions. He saw a yellow in a foul that was left over in the last action of the game.

Roque Mesa: He adjusted well the penalty on Guardiola to overtake his own. He gave several good passes that, however, did not affect the attack. In the best minutes of the Pucela he was the protagonist, although he ended up very fatigued.

Kike Pérez: More comfortable in the center of the field than in front, whenever he intervened, he improved the play. Intermittent with the ball, but very busy in defensive work. He raised his level with respect to previous matches.

Jot: Eibar left him no room to run and canceled his attempts to transit. He returned after a prolonged inactivity and did not finish meeting at any time. Disappeared, he was replaced by Janko.

Weissman: He barely participated in the first half, and when he did, they charged him for a hand that was not. He left with an angry nose after getting tired of throwing off-marks without much use.

Sergi Guardiola: He forced the maximum penalty well in the opening bars. Although he seemed not to be there for 90 minutes, and in fact he showed signs of fatigue, Sergio trusted him to complete the match. However, like the rest of the team, he was losing presence.

Kodro: He went down to receive to try to unload the team on several occasions, although he was not seen in the rival area. In defense he did contribute.

Janko: He reappeared acting like a winger, although he didn’t intervene much.

Michel: He entered with the game practically over.